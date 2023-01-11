fbpx Spielberg among nominees for prestigious Directors Guild Award
Spielberg among nominees for prestigious Directors Guild Award

Spielberg among nominees for prestigious Directors Guild Award

The Industry Jan 11, 2023
Steven Spielberg. | Photo courtesy of the Directors Guild of America
One day after collecting a Golden Globe Award for best director, Steven Spielberg picked up a nomination Wednesday for the prestigious Directors Guild of America Award for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film.

Spielberg was nominated for helming his semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans.” Also scoring nominations for the DGA Award were Todd Field for “Tár,” Joseph Kosinski for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Spielberg is a 13-time DGA Award nominee, with three career wins for “Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List” and “The Color Purple.” He also received a DGA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000.

Scheinert was previously nominated for a DGA Award for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The nominations for Field, Kosinski, Kwan and Scheinert are all career firsts.

The DGA Award is historically a solid predictor of who will take home the Academy Award for best director. Since 1948, there have only been eight times that the winner of the DGA award for feature film directing has not gone on to win the Oscar for best director.

The most recent time was in 2020, when Sam Mendes won the DGA Award for “1917,” but the Oscar went to Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

DGA nominations for best first time director went to Alice Diop for “Saint Omer,” Audrey Diwan for “Happening,” John Patton Ford for “Emily the Criminal,” Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for “Murina” and Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun.”

The 75th annual DGA Awards will be presented Feb. 18 at the Beverly Hilton.

Skip to content