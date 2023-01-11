fbpx LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber

Los Angeles Jan 11, 2023
LA City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez addresses council on Jan. 11, 2023. | Screenshot from LA City Clerk video
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber.

Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council Chambers to be unarmed.” The motion was seconded by Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez.

Hernandez also called for the development of a “mediation-based model for maintaining order” in the chamber without the presence of armed officers.

Armed LAPD officers are specifically assigned to work in the chamber and are present at each meeting. Additional officers with riot gear have sometimes appeared when protesters have attempted to disrupt meetings over the last few months.

“In order to create a collaborative, transparent, productive environment, we should be relying on nonviolent, unarmed deescalation and mediation to ensure all Angelenos are able to participate in the governance of their city while allowing for the duties of the Council to proceed in an orderly fashion,” the motion states.

As the motion notes, members of the public go through metal detectors at a security checkpoint before being able to enter City Hall.

