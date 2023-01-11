Fun things to do this week: Jan. 13-19

C.J. Lindsey and Austin Highsmith Garces in "Home Front." | Photo by Tim Sullens

Besides heavy rainfall, SoCal is treating us to numerous new theatre productions that vary from experimental dance to one-person shows. Foodies might want to check out the Asian American Expo LA in Pomona or Whisky Wonderland in Long Beach. If you want to explore California’s natural beauty, all National Parks that normally charge an entrance fee will wave it in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Speaking of that, the California American Museum will host a free program for families.

Jan. 13

‘Home Front’

Victory Theatre Center | 3324 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505 | Jan. 13-Feb. 19 | thevictorytheatrecenter.org

Tony Award-winning playwright Warren Leight’s portrait of a post-World War II interracial marriage will move you. A white woman and an African American soldier fall in love the night WWII ends in a country where racism and Jim Crow make it illegal to marry outside one’s race. The production comes at a relevant time in our current politics. “It’s shocking that, more than 70 years after WW II ended, questions about states’ right to ban interracial marriage have resurfaced,” says Leight.

‘Billie! Backstage With Lady Day’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Jan. 13-22 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

Actor-singer-playwright Synthia L. Hardy portrays jazz legend Billie Holiday as she is interviewed by unseen reporters. Holiday shares the story of her turbulent life which included overcoming sexual assault as a child which resulted in being sentenced by the court to a Catholic correctional institution, a conviction at 13 for prostitution, arrests for possession of narcotics, abusive relationships and racism. Billie, accompanied by a live four-piece combo, sings her greatest hits, including “God Bless the Child,” “Strange Fruit,” “Good Morning Heartache,” “Lover Man,” and many more.

Candlelight: A Tribute To Beyoncé

Immanuel Presbyterian Church | 663 S. Berendo St., Los Angeles, CA 90005 | Jan. 13 Feb. 1 March 3 | feverup.com

The 60-minute program will cover Queen Bey’s music catalog from “Say My Name” to “Cuff It” from her latest album “Renaissance.”

Candlelight concert. | Photo courtesy of Feverup

The Temptations

The Saban Theatre | 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211 | Jan. 13 | wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

If you missed “Ain’t Too Proud” at the Ahmanson, now you have the chance to see the Motown group celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Future Without Fear

Praz-Delavallade | 6150 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048 | Jan. 13-26 | futurewithoutfear.world

If you had no fear, no barriers, who would you be? Young people from underrepresented communities explore their hopes and dreams in this free exhibit that delves into the nuanced topics of mental health, young Black motherhood, alienation, individuality, intersectionality, poverty, and community. Featured photographers include Kennedi Carter, Magdalena Wosinska, Naima Green, Clifford Prince King, Abdi Ibrahim, Doug Segars.

‘Dance At The Odyssey’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025 | Jan. 13-Feb. 19 | dysseytheatre.com

Celebrating new, cutting-edge contemporary dance in LA, this six-week festival will feature the work of a different company or choreographer including No)one. Art House; Roya Carreras and Assaf Salhov; JA Collective; Jessie Lee Thorne’s Poets in Motion; Suchi Branfman’s Dancing Through Prison Walls; and DaEun Jung.

“Dancing Through Prison Walls.” | Photo by Ciri Hurtado

Jan. 14

Asian American Expo LA

Fairplex | 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | Jan. 14-15 | aaexpo.com

Highlights of the expo include the Asian American Food Expo, China Food Showcase, Anime Impulse (a convention celebrating all things anime, manga, video games and fandom), K-Play Fest (a K-pop festival with a VIP meet and greet with AleXa) and Sneaker Expo.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Towards Zero’

Long Beach Playhouse Theatres | 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA 90804 | Jan. 14-Feb. 11 | lbplayhouse.org

A love triangle involving a tennis player, his old wife and his new flame ends in murder. Before you can figure out who the murderer is, you must discover who will be brutally murdered.

Chaos: A Celebration of Baroque Virtuosity

Beverly O’Neill Theater | 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Jan. 14 | musicaangelica.org

Baroque orchestra Musica Angelica performs music from Durante, Handel, Telemann and more.

International Make-Up Artist Trade Show

Pasadena Convention Center | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Jan. 14-15 | imats.net

Make-up enthusiasts can look forward to professional artists from film and fashion, and international brands converging in Pasadena to inform, inspire and maybe even debut new products.

‘Threshholds of Invention’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Jan. 14-15 | odysseytheatre.com

Take a first look at pieces still in progress from LA artists working in pop-up form. “I Don’t Know, I Know” is a mash-up of movement, memoir and mayhem created and performed by Abatemarco and Jan Munroe.Mixing movement vocabulary with memoirs of their performance histories in disappeared venues and as-yet unwritten archives, a parallel world emerges — part Samuel Beckett, part Mummenschanz — in which survival depends upon cohesion, resistance and the persistent renewal of creative impulses. Under the watchful gaze of a “puppet-master/director,” Abatemarco and Munroe, who have worked individually and together for over 40 years to create interdisciplinary work that meets in the “grey area” between theater, performance art and dance, explore a landscape of diminishing skills and shrinking opportunities, leading to an absurd series of incidents.

Jan Munroe and Tony Abatemarco. | Photo courtesy of Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Jan. 15

Whisky Wonderland

Roxanne’s | 1115 E. Wardlow Road, Long Beach, CA 90807 | Jan. 15 | eventbrite.com

Enjoy tastings from top shelf whiskeys, lessons teaching you to make different cocktails and drinks, live music, and BBQ offerings from Roxanne’s and Shady Grove.

‘Twelve O’Clock Tales With Ava Gardner’

Whitefire Theatre | 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 | Jan. 15-March 5 | whitefire.stagey.net

This new solo play reveals the contradictions and complexities of the passionate and deeply flawed woman behind silver screen icon Ava Gardner. Set in 1974 on the set of the blockbuster disaster film, “Earthquake,” Gardner focuses on her first big budget starring role in over a decade. Tucked away in her dressing room bungalow, the “queen of the scandal sheets” battles with her past. “Ava was a star in the ‘40s and ‘50s, but she had the sensibility and morés of today’s millennial,” says writer Alessandra Assaf. “She enjoyed her sexuality and had agency over herself in a way that women were not permitted to at the time. She fought against racism and believed in the right to choose.”

Alessandra Assaf as Ava Gardner in “Twelve O’Clock Tales with Ava Gardner.” Makeup by Suzi Hale. | Photo by Mary Lou Sandler/3Cubed Studios

Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | Jan. 15 | mccourtfoundation.org

Whether you run, jog or walk, you’ll pass some of Pasadena’s most iconic landmarks like the Colorado Street Bridge and CalTech and finish the course on the field of the Rose Bowl.

K-Pop Night

The Haven | 296 W. Second St., Pomona, CA 91766 | Jan. 15 | eventbrite.com

This pop-up party will feature music from BTS, Blackpink, Big Bang, EXO and more.

Long Beach Antique Market

Long Beach Veterans Stadium | 4901 E. Conant St., Long Beach, CA 90808 | Jan. 15 | longbeachantiquemarket.com

Find a new treasure from over 800 vendors selling collectibles, home decor, vintage clothing, jewelry, food and beer.

Jan. 16

CAAM King Day 2023 Festivities

California African American Museum | 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA 90037 | Jan. 16 | caamuseum.org

Honor and remember the life and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at CAAM’s in-person celebration, “MLK: A Legacy of Service.” The program includes a performance by the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, the King Study Group, family activities provided by the Los Angeles Public Library, food trucks, and more. Admission to the museum is free so while you’re there visit the exhibit currently on view.

Free Entrance Days In The National Parks

National Park Service sites | Jan. 16 | nps.gov

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone during five days this year. In California, 11 parks will be waiving their fees: Cabrillo National Monument, Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, Muir Woods National Monument, Pinnacles National Park, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, and Yosemite National Park.

Photo by Alejandro Gonzalez on Unsplash

Jan. 17

Roski Talks: Genevieve Gaignard

USC Roski Graduate Building | 1262 Palmetto St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Jan. 17 | eventbrite.com

LA-based multidisciplinary artist Genevieve Gaignard — whose works stimulate dialogue around race, beauty and culture — gives a talk.

Mean Girls Dance Night

1720 | 1720 E. 16th St., Los Angeles, CA 90021 | Jan. 17 | eventbrite.com

Dress up like you’re celebrating the millennium all over again and get ready to party to pop and hip hop hits from the 2000s.

Yoga In The Garden

The Arboretum | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Jan. 17 | arboretum.org

Register online to release tension in your mind and body through yoga after a long day of work.

Dream Bigger Vision Board Night

FemPower Den | 421 S. Glendora Ave., West Covina, CA 91790 | Jan. 17 | eventbrite.com

Some basic supplies like magazines, scissors, glue and board will be provided but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies. There will be snacks and wine as you work and you’ll receive a mini copy of the Dream Bigger Journal to help you journal and keep track of goals.

Jan. 18

Quilting A Nation

Online class | Wednesdays Jan. 18-Feb. 22 | skirball.org

In conjunction with the Skirball Cultural Center’s “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” exhibit, on view until March 12, instructor and author John Paul Thornton will explain techniques, creative choices and high quality insight into the world of quilting.

Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque

TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Jan. 18 l eventbrite.com

Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Lola Bouteés’ TRIPtease dancer. | Photo by Jason Miller / Hey SoCal

Jan. 19

Family Art Workshop: Basic Forms With Oil Pastels

Museum of Latin American Art | 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, CA, 90802 | Jan. 19 | molaa.org

Inspired by the form and style of Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero, learn to create volume through different oil pastel techniques.

Nicole Byer

Irvine Improv | 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618 | Jan. 19-21 | improv.com

Comedian Nicole Byer is the star of Netflix’s “Nailed It!” and her own comedy special “Big Beautiful Weirdo,” and host of the podcast “Why Won’t You Date Me?.”

Lovett Or Leave It

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Jan. 19 | eventbrite.com

Podcast host (“Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It”) and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett returns to discuss the day’s headlines with friends and a dash of comedy.

Ongoing

‘Music Inspired Art Exhibition’

Malibu City Gallery | 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 | Through Jan. 13 | malibuartscommission.org

Presented by the Malibu Art Commission, “Music Inspired Art Exhibition” features photography, fine art, and three-dimensional work inspired by music.

Queen Mary Tours

Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Jan. 15 | longbeach.gov

Open for the first time since March 2020, the RMS Queen Mary is welcoming back visitors with a one-hour, guided tour with a historical docent that includes the ship’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the Downtown shoreline, a walk through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon, among other areas. On the tour visitors will learn about the ship’s history – including its haunted history – and will also watch a short video inside Heritage Hall featuring the critical repair work conducted to the ship throughout 2022.

‘Anatomy Of Gray’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org

Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.

Wise Children’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts | 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 | Through Jan. 22 | thewallis.org

Based on Emily Brontë’s novel, this adaptation from Emma Rice is shot through with music, dance, passion, hope and revenge.

(Left to right) Liam Tamne as Healthcliffe, Leah Brotherhead as Catherine and Jordan Laviniere as the Leader of the Yorkshire Moors in Wise Children’s “Wuthering Heights.” | Photo by Muriel Steinke, courtesy of Berkeley Repertory Theatre

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org

The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.

The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody

Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 28 | empirestripsback.com

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist. The show, originally scheduled to close on Jan. 1, has been extended through Jan. 28 before heading to San Diego.

The Cast of The Empire Strips Back at The Montalbán Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo by Craig Ridgwell

‘Mean Girls’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Jan. 29 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Get in loser, we’re going to the theater! Based on the uber popular movie about teen girls from comedian and writer Tina Fey, “Mean Girls” is the musical adaptation of Cady Heron’s journey from the savanna to the slightly wilder and more ruthless world of teenage popularity.

‘Our Art LA’ Exhibition

Angel City Brewery | 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Jan. 29 | artsharela.org

“Our Art LA” showcases works from 12 Los Angeles-based Black and brown artists exploring systemic racism in society but specifically in the art business.

The Visual Rhythms Of Dede Allen

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Jan. 29 | academymuseum.org

Best known for the editing in “Bonnie and Clyde,” Oscar-nominated film editor Dorothea Allen’s centennial is being celebrated by the Academy Museum with a film series spanning decades, from “The Hustler” to “The Breakfast Club” and “Wonder Boys.”

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90028 | Through Jan. 31 | broadwayinhollywood.com

With lyrics and music from Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” follows the last weeks in the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

‘PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss’

National History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Feb. 20 | nhm.org

Go on a journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean through a multimedia experience of “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron’s dive. The 12-ton, 24-foot-tall submersible explorer that Cameron piloted on his 2012 record-breaking, solo dive to the Mariana Trench will be on display. The display provides insights into the logistics—and challenges—that go into planning an expedition seven miles below the surface where water pressure is about 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level, and temperatures are just a few degrees above freezing.

Photo from James Cameron’s dive to the Mariana Trench which is highlighted in “PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss.” | Photo by Mark Thiessen/National Geographic

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

Attributed to Etienne-Maurice Falconet (French, 1716–1791), Sèvres Manufactory (French, founded 1740), Tower vase with cover (vase en tour), ca. 1762. Soft-paste porcelain, overglaze pink and blue ground colors, polychrome enamel decoration, and gilding, 20 1/2 x 9 x 9 in. (52.1 x 22.9 x 22.9 cm). The Arabella D. Huntington Memorial Art Collection. |The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.