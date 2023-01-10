‘Severance,’ ‘Station Eleven’ top Directors Guild TV nominations
Jason Bateman, Vince Gilligan, Ben Stiller, Bill Hader and Tim Burton were among the nominees announced Tuesday for Directors Guild of America Awards for television series.
Bateman (“Ozark”), Stiller (“Severance”) and Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”) were nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic series. Also nominated were Sam Levinson for “Euphoria” and Aoife McArdle for “Severance.”
Burton was nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series for his work on Netflix’s hit “Wednesday,” while Hader was nominated for his HBO series “Barry.” They will compete in the category with Amy Sherman-Palladino for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Christopher Storer for “The Bear” and Mike White for “The White Lotus.”
For TV movies and limited series, nominations went to Eric Appel for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Deborah Chow for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Jeremy Podeswa and Helen Shaver for “Station Eleven,” and Tom Verica for “Inventing Anna.”
The 75th annual DGA Awards will be presented Feb. 18 at the Beverly Hilton. Nominations for the guild’s feature film award — an honor that almost always leads to victory on Oscar night — will be announced Wednesday.
Here is a complete list of the DGA television nominations announced Tuesday:
Drama Series
— Jason Bateman, “Ozark,” HBO
— Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul,” AMC
— Sam Levinson, “Euphoria,” HBO
— Aoife McArdle, “Severance,” Apple TV+
— Ben Stiller, “Severance,” Apple TV+
Comedy Series
— Tim Burton, “Wednesday,” Netflix
— Bill Hader, “Barry,” HBO
— Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
— Christopher Storer, “The Bear,” Hulu
— Mike White, “The White Lotus,” HBO
Movies for Television and Limited Series
— Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Roku
— Deborah Chow, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Disney+
— Jeremy Podeswa, “Station Eleven,” HBO Max
— Helen Shaver, “Station Eleven,” HBO Max
— Tom Verica, “Inventing Anna,” Netflix
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
— Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” HBO
— Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS
— David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Comedy Central
— Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
— Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
— Ian Berger, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy,” Comedy Central
— Hamish Hamilton, “Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022,” NBC
— James Merryman, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter,” ABC
— Marcus Raboy, “Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart,” PBS
— Glenn Weiss, “The 75th Annual Tony Awards,” CBS
Reality Programs
— Joseph H. Guidry, “The Big Brunch,” HBO Max
— Carrie Havel, “The Go-Big Show,” TBS
— Rich Kim, “Lego Masters,” Fox
— Michael Shea, “FBoy Island,” HBO Max
— Ben Simms, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” National Geographic Channel
Children’s Programs
— Tim Federle, “Better Nate Than Ever,” Disney+
— Bonnie Hunt, “Amber Brown,” Apple TV+
— Dean Israelite, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” Nickelodeon
— Michael Lembeck, “Snow Day The Musical,” Paramount+
— Anne Renton, “Best Foot Forward,” Apple TV+
Commercials
— Juan Cabral
— Kim Gehrig
— Craig Gillespie
— David Shane
— Ivan Zachariás
Documentary
— Sara Dosa, “Fire of Love,” National Geographic
— Matthew Heineman, “Retrograde,” Disney+
— Laura Poitras, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Neon
— Daniel Roher, “Navalny,” CNN+/HBO Max
— Shaunak Sen, “All That Breathes,” HBO/HBO Max