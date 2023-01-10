fbpx LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte
San Gabriel Valley

LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte

San Gabriel Valley Jan 10, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/Twitter
by
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m.

Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said homicide detectives were working with the Azusa Police Department to investigate the death.

No information was released on how the man died or what may have led to the death.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

