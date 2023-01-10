fbpx LA council bans nighttime access to Ballona Wetlands areas
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA council bans nighttime access to Ballona Wetlands areas

LA council bans nighttime access to Ballona Wetlands areas

Los Angeles Jan 10, 2023

Ballona Wetlands. | Photo by Alejandro (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
share with

In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area.

The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste — which has caused “significant damage” to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.

The habitat, which spans approximately 500 acres, contains several rare or endangered species including the El Segundo blue butterfly, Belding’s savannah sparrow, Coastal California gnatcatcher, Least Bell’s vireo and Light- footed Ridgeway’s Rail, according to a motion field by former Councilman Mike Bonin in 2021.

The wetlands also help young fish shelter from potential predators and provide an outlet for water to stream into underground into rivers and aquifers, according to the motion.

The ordinance prohibits people from entering portions of the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve that are east and north of Playa del Rey and Westchester, west of Lincoln Boulevard and south of the city boundary along Ballona Creek.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Jan 10, 2023
share with
Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges by
Impact Jan 10, 2023
share with
LA City Council extends homelessness state of emergency by
Los Angeles Jan 09, 2023
share with
Georgia routs TCU in college football title game at SoFi Stadium by
Los Angeles Jan 09, 2023
share with
LAFC’s Gareth Bale announces pro soccer retirement by
Environment Jan 09, 2023
share with
Tickets go fast for P-22 celebration of life event at Greek Theatre by
Crime Jan 09, 2023
share with
Judge Sets Feb. 23 Sentencing for former film producer Weinstein by
More
Skip to content