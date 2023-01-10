fbpx Gold Line Metro service disrupted to repair damage from fallen tree
Gold Line Metro service disrupted to repair damage from fallen tree

Gold Line Metro service disrupted to repair damage from fallen tree

Travel Jan 10, 2023
Tuesday, Metro was working on repairing overhead wires damaged when a tree fell in Monday night's downpour. | Photo courtesy of LA Metro
by
Service on the Metro L (Gold) Line was disrupted Tuesday due to a tree that was felled by overnight wind and rain and landed on overhead electrical lines that power the trains.

The power lines were damaged overnight, forcing a cancellation of train service between the Southwest Museum and South Pasadena stations, according to Metro. Crews were still working Tuesday morning to repair the damage.

Train service was still operating between the Southwest Museum Station and Union Station on the south end of the line, and from the South Pasadena Station to the Azusa/Pacific University Station to the north.

Bus shuttles were providing service for passengers from the Southwest Museum and South Pasadena stations.

Customers and travelers were advised to expect 20-minute delays until service is restored. Metro officials said it could take most of the day to get the lines repaired.

