Home / News / Travel / Close calls: LAX emergency landing; plane fire at J. Wayne Airport

Close calls: LAX emergency landing; plane fire at J. Wayne Airport

Travel Jan 10, 2023
| Photo courtesy of brewbooks/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
A Hawaiian Airlines plane bound for San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday evening, officials said.

The plane was traveling from Honolulu when “the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue around 8:20 p.m.,” an LAX spokesman told City News Service.

The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

At John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, an engine on a Delta Airlines 757 caught fire on takeoff Tuesday, but the blaze was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Flight 447 for Atlanta reported smoke in the number two, right-side engine on departure at 1:25 p.m., according to JWA spokeswoman AnnaSophia Servin.

Firefighters put out the blaze and towed the jet to the gate, Servin said. The 166 passengers and six crew members got off the plane safely and no one was hurt, she added.

