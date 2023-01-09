Authorities offer $20,000 reward to catch 19-year-old’s shooters

A $20,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont.
Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Diaz and her boyfriend were outside when four suspects drove by them in a blue four-door sedan that appeared to be a newer model Kia Forte or Kia Optima, according to investigators. The suspects fired multiple shots, killing Diaz.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the case was encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.