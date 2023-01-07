Gun violence: LA-area shooting incidents this past week

| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay

A spate of gun violence, including several shooting incidents involving police, occurred throughout Los Angeles County this week, authorities reported.

Man killed during unauthorized shooting of music video at downtown LA bridge

A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers from the LAPD’s Newton Division found a man approximately 25 years old lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

Police said the attack occurred during the unauthorized shooting of a music video at the bridge. Witnesses said the suspect, who is between 18 and 20 years old, fired several shots at the victim drove from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe, according to Madison.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

One killed, two wounded in Hollywood shooting

One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood.

Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

After being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, the other two victims were taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition, police said.

There was no suspect description and the wounded victims have not been cooperating with officers, police said.

The shooting closed a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard while police conducted their investigation.

Woman, 20, critically wounded in South Los Angeles shooting dies

A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Authorities said she was taken to a hospital and not expected to survive.

Detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and examining surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man fatally shot in South Gate

A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting.

Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, regarding a welfare check and found a man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds in the torso area, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Casas was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous call can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

Man Wounded in possible gang-related shooting in South Los Angeles

A 24-year-old man is in stable condition after he was wounded in what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles and detectives Friday are continuing their investigation of the shooting.

The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. Thursday in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks south of Century Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran.

An unknown number of possible gang members left the scene, possibly in a vehicle, Moran said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and police say he has been uncooperative.

Man shot to death in East Los Angeles

A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday.

Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office.

The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Arriving deputies found the man now identified as Acosta lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

There was no immediate information on a suspect or motive.

Man shot by police in Westlake apartment

A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Takar Smith as the man who police shot.

“Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the suspect, a male in his 40s, inside of an apartment unit,” Lopez said. “The suspect refused to exit the apartment unit or comply with the officers’ orders, and they continued talking to him for approximately 15 minutes.”

Smith then armed himself with what Lopez described as “a large knife,” and officers responded with less-lethal weapons including pepper spray and a taser.

“The suspect momentarily dropped the knife, but immediately rearmed himself with the large knife at which time, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Lopez said.

Officers provided first aid to Smith until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division, the District Attorney’s office and the Office of the Inspector General were investigating the shooting and a Critical Incident Community Briefing will be available within 45 days including relevant body-worn video, Lopez said.

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday.

Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, Padilla said.

Witnesses gave police a description of a suspect, who was later arrested.

The homicide was the first in Pomona since a stabbing Nov. 30, with the victim dying in December, Aly Mejia, the Pomona Police Department’s public information specialist, told City News Service.

There were 19 homicides in Pomona in 2022, two fewer than in 2021, Mejia said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

Man hospitalized after being shot by LAPD officer

A 40 year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was shot by police in South Los Angeles.

Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue, between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.

“We’re still waiting for more details” about the shooting, Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division told City News Service.

An LAPD spokeswoman told CNS later that one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition but police had no further information Tuesday night.

Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles

Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded.

The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.

Austin Milligan, 24, of Moreno Valley, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

The other man, in his 20s, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. No arrests were reported.

