fbpx Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies after police use stun gun
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies after police use stun gun

Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies after police use stun gun

Crime Jan 07, 2023
Stun gun. | Photo courtesy of Rama/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0 FR)
by
share with

A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a collision in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday.

A West Traffic Division officer was flagged down following a collision at the intersection of Venice and Lincoln boulevards around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the LAPD.

Witnesses told the officer the man who caused the collision was running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior, police said.

The officer then contacted Keenan Anderson and talked to him, then requested backup for a DUI investigation, police said.

As the backup began to arrive, Anderson suddenly bolted from the scene with officers giving chase, the LAPD reported.

Anderson ran in the middle of Venice Boulevard. When officers caught up to him, Anderson allegedly began to resist. Officers used a stun gun, bodyweight, firm grips and joint locks in an attempt to overcome Anderson’s alleged resistance, police said.

Anderson was eventually handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles by police. Shortly after his arrest, Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called to the scene to render medical aid to Anderson because of the use of force, the LAPD reported.

Anderson was then taken to a hospital in Santa Monica where he later went into cardiac arrest and died, police said.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

The in-custody death was being investigated the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office shooting team.

More from Crime

Crime Jan 07, 2023
share with
Gun violence: LA-area shooting incidents this past week by
Crime Jan 06, 2023
share with
Prosecutors’ error leads to tossed indictments of former OC officers by
Crime Jan 06, 2023
share with
Alleged knife-wielding man charged with assault spree in Irvine by
Crime Jan 06, 2023
share with
Man gets life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 by
law and justice
Crime Jan 05, 2023
share with
2 ex-state Justice Deparment officials face embezzlement charges by
Crime Jan 05, 2023
share with
Police arrest suspect in Christmas Eve hit-and-run death of woman by
More
Skip to content