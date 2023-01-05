fbpx Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family found safe
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family found safe

Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family found safe

The Industry Jan 05, 2023
Theophilus London, left, and Solange Knowles. | Photo courtesy of ultra 5280/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing in Los Angeles by his family in late December, was found safe, according to his cousin.

Mikhail Noel announced the news on his Instagram page late Wednesday, posting a previous photo of the 35-year-old rapper with the caption, “We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

He added, “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

No other details were released.

The rapper’s family filed a missing-person report in late December with the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said in a statement that the rapper had not been seen since Oct. 15, although some media reports suggested he had been missing since July.

In a statement last month, the rapper’s father, Lary Moses London, said, “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, London was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He received a 2016 Grammy nomination for his featured performance on Kanye West’s “All Day.”

More from The Industry

Sports Jan 05, 2023
share with
Georgia-Ohio State football semifinal leads prime-time TV ratings by
Los Angeles Jan 04, 2023
share with
Judge rejects LA model’s sexual abuse lawsuit against Marilyn Manson by
The Industry Jan 04, 2023
share with
‘Wednesday’ garners 4th-largest weekly streaming viewership by
LA County Jan 03, 2023
share with
Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters by
LA County Jan 03, 2023
share with
Then-teenage ‘Romeo and Juliet’ stars sue Paramount over nudity by
Impact Jan 02, 2023
share with
Celluloid Ceiling study shows women remain underrepresented by
More
Skip to content