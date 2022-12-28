Relatives, LAPD search for missing rapper Theophilus London
Relatives of rapper Theophilus London and the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday appealed to the public for help locating the musician, who has been missing for months.
A missing person report was filed Wednesday by the 35-year-old London’s family, although reports differ about when he disappeared.
According to an LAPD statement, “On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the ‘Skid Row’ area of Los Angeles. The person reporting and Thoephilus’s family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022.”
Other reports indicate he was last heard from in July.
The rapper’s father, Lary Moses London, issued this appeal: “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”
London is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a birth mark near his left elbow.
Born in Trinidad and Tobago, London was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He received a 2016 Grammy nomination for his featured performance on Kanye West’s “All Day.”
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Theophilus London is asked to call the LAPD’s Miising Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-LAPD-24-7 after hours. They can make anonymous reports to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.