fbpx Police arrest 2 after barricade in Studio City, find weapons cache
Home / News / Crime / Police arrest 2 after barricade in Studio City, find weapons cache

Police arrest 2 after barricade in Studio City, find weapons cache

Crime Jan 05, 2023
firearms
Police found this cache of weapons after a barricade incident in Studio City. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
Two men were arrested following a barricade at a residence in Studio City where authorities found items including assault weapons, handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said Thursday.

The standoff began about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, when police went to the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive to serve a search warrant in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon investigation that began on Dec. 29, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene, and a barricade ensued until late Wednesday morning, when the men were taken into custody, police said.

Deavonte Kimble, 30, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm, and bail was set at $310,000 police said. However, bail was revoked “due to the suspect’s parole status,” police said.

Max Lord, 31, was booked on suspicion of possession of assault rifles, and bail was set at $35,000, police said.

During the search of the residence, investigators found several assault rifles, along with handguns, firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

The investigation was conducted by personnel from the LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force.

