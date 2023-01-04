fbpx OC deputy suspected of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / OC deputy suspected of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty

OC deputy suspected of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty

Crime Jan 04, 2023
The Theo Lacy Facility in Orange. | Photo courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself.

Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29 and Aug. 9, according to court records.

The deputy is accused of engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with two women who were inmates at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Robert J. Hickey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More from Crime

Crime Jan 04, 2023
share with
Man charged with kidnapping 4-year-old son in Long Beach by
Crime Jan 04, 2023
share with
Head of college admissions scandal sentenced to federal prison by
Crime Jan 04, 2023
share with
Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena by
Crime Jan 04, 2023
share with
Judge denies Huizar’s bid for separate trial from co-defendant Chan by
Crime Jan 03, 2023
share with
Police arrest suspect after alleged stabbing spree in Irvine by
Crime Jan 03, 2023
share with
Appeals court vacates man’s murder conviction in Torrance killing by
More
Skip to content