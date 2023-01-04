OC deputy suspected of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself.
Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29 and Aug. 9, according to court records.
The deputy is accused of engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with two women who were inmates at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Robert J. Hickey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.