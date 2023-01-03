fbpx Los Angeles Housing Authority system disrupted by cyberattack
Los Angeles Housing Authority system disrupted by cyberattack

Los Angeles Housing Authority system disrupted by cyberattack

Los Angeles Jan 03, 2023

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

by
share with

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems.

In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.

The ransomware group Lockbit claimed to have hacked the agency, according to TechCrunch. Screenshots posted online indicate that more than 15 terabytes of files were stolen, with a listed deadline of Jan. 12 for an apparent ransom.

Courtney Gladney of HACLA said the agency was working with “law enforcement and forensics to investigate the incident.” A statement from the agency said that HACLA was working to “confirm its impact to our systems, and to restore full functionality securely to our environment as soon as possible.”

