Memorial flowers in Hollywood to honor news pioneer Walters

Barbara Walters. | Photo courtesy of Christopher Petersen/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Memorial flowers will be placed Saturday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of legendary journalist Barbara Walters, who was a pioneer for women in the industry and interviewed many of the biggest names of our time during a roughly five-decade career.

Walters — a staple on ABC on shows including “20/20” and “The View,” which she co-founded — died Friday in New York at age 93, the network announced.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Bob Iger, CEO of the Burbank-based Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, said in a statement. “She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.”

Walters had been largely out of the public eye in recent years. She stepped down as a co-host of “The View” in 2014, but continued to work on the program. ABC noted that upon her departure as a co-host, she said, `I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain. I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place.

Born Sept. 25, 1931, in Boston and raised in New York City and Miami Beach, Walters began her broadcasting career as a producer with WNBC-TV in New York City, then became a writer for CBS News.

Walters joined NBC’s “Today” show as a writer and researcher in 1961. Within a year, she became a reporter at large. She became the show’s first female co-host in 1963, but didn’t officially get the title until 1974.

In 1976, Walters signed a contract paying her a record $1 million a year to become an anchor of the “ABC Evening News,” the first woman to anchor a nightly network newscast. After two years of continued low ratings, Walters was dropped as the anchor.

In 1979, Walters joined her former “Today” show colleague Hugh Downs as a host of the primetime news magazine “20/20,” a post she would keep until 2004.

Walters was credited with interviewing more leaders and entertainers than anyone else in broadcast history, including every U.S. president and first lady from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama. ABC noted that she also interviewed Donald and Melania Trump before his election as president.

She won 12 Emmy Awards during her career and was known for landing interviews that eluded many other journalists.

Most notably, in 1977 she arranged for the first joint interview of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minster Menachem Begin, which helped lead to a peace treaty between the two nations.

Also in 1977, Walters interviewed Cuban leader Fidel Castro as they crossed the Bay of Pigs, site of an attack launched by the CIA during the Kennedy Administration in a failed attempt to topple him from power.

Walters also has the distinction of being responsible for the highest-rated news program broadcast by a single network, a 1999 interview with Clinton White House staff member Monica S. Lewinsky, seen by 74 million viewers.

Walters’ last question to Lewinsky, whose affair with then-President Bill Clinton led to his subsequent perjured testimony and impeachment, was “What will you tell your children about this matter?”

Lewinsky replied, “I guess ‘Mommy made some mistakes.'”

Walters closed the broadcast by turning to viewers and saying, “And that is the understatement of the century.”

She was also known for her “Barbara Walters Specials,” and annual pre-Oscar and “The 10 Most Fascinating People” specials.

Walters received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007, with Iger among those attending the event.

“To me this award is an Emmy and an Oscar and a Tony all in one, and I will walk taller and prouder from this day on,” Walters said during the ceremony.

Her death prompted a outpouring of tributes from the journalism world and beyond with many sharing their pictures with Walters and clips of their favorite interviews.

“Barbara Walters was an American institution,” actress Lynda Carter wrote on her Twitter page Friday night. “As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated.”

Longtime CBS news anchor Dan Rather added his tribute on Twitter.

“The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity,” Rather said. “Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Her former ABC colleagues also shared their remembrances.

“We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters,” former “Good Morning America” co-host Joan Lunden tweeted. “Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her.”

“So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these,” ABC News anchor David Muir said on Twitter. ” And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara.”

CNN anchor Don Lemon shared photos of himself and Walters having dinner at her home and a personal reminiscence about the times they spent together.

“She was obviously amazing on television, but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person,” Lemon tweeted. “Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters.”

People who were interviewed by Walters also added their thoughts.

“Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people,” basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on his Twitter page. “She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her.”

Walters was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989 and was honored with a Disney Legends award in 2008. The following year, she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 30th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Her status as a prominent figure in popular culture was cemented with Gilda Radner’s “Saturday Night Live” parody of her as “Baba Wawa” in the late 1970s, playing off of Walters’ distinctive speech pattern and the way she pronounced her “Rs”.

Walters is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber.