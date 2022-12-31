4 armed men break into San Marino home, zip-tie elderly occupants
Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
The robbery occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Oak Lane, where the suspects disabled the telephones, internet and security, then raided the home for approximately an hour and a half, the San Marino Police Department reported.
“After the suspects fled the residences, the elderly husband crawled to the garage, while he was restrained and began to yell for help,” police said. About three-and-a-half hours after the robbers broke into the home, a nearby resident heard the victim yelling for help and located the victim inside the garage, police added.
Paramedics treated the couple for minor injuries.
San Marino police urged anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 626-300-0726 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.