Security guard killed at off-campus USC housing complex identified

The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday.

The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

Jave Garanganao, 41, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Garanganao was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports from the scene, the suspect may have been a trespasser who was confronted by Garanganao. Witnesses said as many as a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

The suspect was found sleeping in a parking area near the scene of the shooting and arrested, police said.

The LAPD later reported the suspect had a handgun in his possession which was recovered without incident.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined the person they took into custody was the suspected shooter, police said. He was identified as 31-year-old Alexander Crawford and booked for suspicion of murder.

Detectives determined the handgun recovered with Crawford was the same caliber as the gun used to shoot Garanganao, police said.

Service on the Metro E (Expo) Line, which passes directly in front of the complex, was temporarily halted due to the police investigation. The transit agency provided buses to shuttle passengers through the area. Service was restored shortly after 9 a.m.

Garanganao was the father of a 13-year-old daughter and employed by Secure Net Alliance, CBS2 reported. The company set up a fundraiser to pay for burial expenses and help his daughter. It can be contacted at 818-848-4900 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.