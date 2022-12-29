fbpx Weekend cold weather alert issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Weekend cold weather alert issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Weekend cold weather alert issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

LA County Dec 29, 2022
Concept of start of heating season, the beginning of cold weather by AtlasComposer
by
share with

With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials Thursday issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert will be in effect Saturday through Monday for Mount Wilson; from Sunday through Monday in Lancaster; and on Monday in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

“Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Residents were also urged to frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors and those who are ill, and to avoid leaving pets outdoors overnight.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org/ or through the L.A. County Information line by calling 211. Information can also be received by emailing wintershelter@lahsa.org.

