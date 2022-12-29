Monterey Park COVID: Free at-home tests, vax clinic in January

An at-home PCR COVID-19 test kit. | Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County

The city of Monterey Park is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to all residents who want them, and a free vaccination clinic is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Barnes Park, the city announced earlier this month.

COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are increasing in Los Angeles County coinciding with the holiday season. In addition to strongly recommending indoor mask-wearing, Department of Public Health officials recommend COVID testing before attending social gatherings — especially if a get-together includes people at increased risk such as the elderly or people with preexisting medical conditions.

Monterey Park, which has a population of about 60,000, has had a total of 16,804 COVID cases and 263 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to LA County data.

Free coronavirus test kits, which the Chinatown Service Center donated, are available at Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library and the Langley Senior Center. There is a limit of two boxes per person.

On Jan. 12, the Monterey Park Fire Department and Chinatown Service Center will provide a free vaccination clinic from 10:00 a.m. to noon in Barnes Park on the grassy area east of the tennis courts between City Hall and the gymnasium. The clinic will provide Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines in addition to flu shots. Appointments are not required, and everyone age 6 months or older is eligible as long as six months have passed since receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine.

The county health department runs a drive-up-only testing site in Monterey Park at East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez. No appointment is necessary, and information is available at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

Langley Senior Center is located at 400 West Emerson Ave. The center is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Bruggemeyer Library is at 318 South Ramona Ave. The library’s hours of operation are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Jan. 3, the library will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m., and Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.