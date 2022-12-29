fbpx Metro to offer free bus, train service on New Year's Eve
Home / News / Travel / Metro to offer free bus, train service on New Year’s Eve

Metro to offer free bus, train service on New Year’s Eve

Travel Dec 29, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Thank You (22 Millions+) views/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
LA Metro will offer free bus and train rides on New Year’s Eve, the agency announced Thursday.

No fares will be collected between 9 p.m. on Saturday through 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Metro also plans to add additional rail trains to all stations between midnight and 1 a.m. to accommodate the expected additional passengers. Trains are scheduled to run every 20 minutes after 8 p.m.

It is a Metro tradition to provide free New Year’s Eve rides, according to the agency, to “give Angelenos more transportation options to reach holiday destinations safely while avoiding holiday gridlock, parking costs, and hassles.”

People can also redeem a free 30-minute ride on Metro Bike Share through Jan. 1 using the promo code 010123.

For the Rose Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2, Metro will provide shuttle service to the post-parade viewing area for floats between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Visit mybus.metro.net for updated Metro schedules.

share with
