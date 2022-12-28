fbpx LAX surpasses 60 million passengers in 2022 through November
LAX surpasses 60 million passengers in 2022 through November

LAX surpasses 60 million passengers in 2022 through November

Travel Dec 28, 2022
LAX international terminal. | Photo courtesy of TimBray/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Los Angeles International Airport surpassed 60 million passengers during the first 11 months of the year, airport officials announced Wednesday.

More than 5.5 million passengers passed through LAX in November alone, a 13% increase compared to the same month last year, according to the airport.

The increase was mostly attributed to a rise in international passengers. LAX saw more than 1.4 million international travelers in November, a 66% increase from November 2021.

“These are the best numbers we have seen since the pandemic began in early 2020,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that runs the facility. “While our overall recovery will take additional time to reach the record-setting numbers of 2019, we are optimistic that travel will continue to strengthen in 2023.”

Overall, LAX is seeing a 40% increase in passenger traffic this year compared to last year through November, according to the airport.

Skip to content