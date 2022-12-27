Rain dampens the end of 2022 in Southern California

Courtesy of Nathan Dumlao

Light rain fell across much of the Southland Tuesday, beginning several days of off-and-on precipitation expected to continue through New Year’s Eve.

Rain began falling in the Los Angeles area early Tuesday afternoon, although the precipitation was generally light across most of the region. Forecasters said the rain was only expected to amount to a half-inch to 1 inch along the coasts and valleys, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the mountains and foothills.

Residents living near recent burn areas were advised to take the usual precautions in case debris flows develop from the rain.

The rain was expected to taper off overnight, with mostly sunny conditions anticipated on Wednesday, along with “near normal temperatures.”

But more rain is expected as the week moves along. According to the National Weather Service, more light rain is possible Thursday and Friday, and “moderate to heavy rain” is likely on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day, however, was shaping up to be mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a slight chance of showers in the morning.

“Snow levels will be well above the major mountain passes for most of the precipitation,” according to the NWS.

North-facing slopes could see light snow as low as 4,000 feet, including over the Grapevine, “but any snow that does fall there should be brief, non-accumulating, and minimally impactful,” according to the NWS.

Wind gusts in the 30-to-45 mph range are expected in the mountains and interior valleys, but no winter weather advisories were issued for the region.

Early forecasts for next week suggest another storm coming into the area, with three more days of possible rain from Jan. 3-5.