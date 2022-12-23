Rosemead to hold community meeting on federally funded housing
Rosemead officials have scheduled a virtual community meeting for community members to give feedback on housing developments aimed at addressing homelessness and increasing housing opportunities, the city announced Wednesday.
Rosemead is eligible to receive a $1.22 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for HOME Investment Partnerships Program-American Rescue Plan.
“HOME-ARP provides a total of $5 billion to eligible communities to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable populations,” according to the city. The program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress enacted in 2021, funds “housing, rental assistance, non-congregate shelter, and/or supportive services.”
HOME-ARP grant-recipient cities are required to request feedback from local stakeholder and residents on a proposed allocation plan. Community feedback along with collected data and other stakeholder outreach efforts, will assist in making decisions about how Rosemead will use HUD grant money.
At the meeting scheduled for Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., attendees can express their views and ideas on housing and homelessness needs, the city said. Meeting participants will include Rosemead residents, representatives from local businesses, nonprofit agencies and neighborhood associations, residents of public and assisted housing as well as other interested parties.
“The meeting will be a facilitated discussion around community needs and ways we can address resources gaps for our most vulnerable residents,” according to the city. The public’s “participation will help the City gain a more qualitative understanding of the experiences, opinions and feelings of community members on housing and community service needs about this important topic.”
For more information about HOME-ARP or assistance with language or disability issues, prospective meeting participants can contact Charlotte Cabeza at (626) 569-2153 or by email at ccabeza@cityofrosemead.org.