Long Beach launches homeless info hub webpage

Long Beach Health and Human Services personnel conduct the city's 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count. | Photo courtesy of the city of Long Beach

Long Beach launched a new Homeless Services and Information Hub webpage, the city announced Wednesday.

The city describes the webpage “as a multifaceted information and resource hub for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Long Beach and as a localized platform where all community members can learn more about the City’s efforts to combat the homeless crisis and how to get involved.”

The web portal on homelessness is part of an effort to provide the public with resources and information as well as offering “a more open and transparent platform regarding homelessness in Long Beach,” according to the city.

“Without a doubt, we are in a time of crisis, with so many people in our city experiencing homelessness,” newly elected Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “We must come together as a community, educate ourselves on this complex societal challenge and support each other. This new webpage is a resource hub for everyone – those who need help and those who want to help.”

The webpage is organized into the following sections:

Homeless Services – Website visitors will find information about the various services available for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness including case management, medical services, housing services and employment assistance offered at the Multi-Service Center. Information on other resources such as shelter beds, safe parking lots and emergency housing vouchers is also available in this section. Learn More About Homelessness – Answers to frequently asked questions about homelessness are here, as well as reporting on Long Beach’s efforts to address the homelessness crisis. Volunteer, Donate & Get Involved – This section explains ways residents can get involved, such as donating money or goods, volunteering time and pro bono services or participating in community dialogs. Plan to End Homelessness – Webpage visitors can view the complete recommendations from the Everyone Home Long Beach task force to learn about the city’s approach to ending homelessness. Annual Homeless Count – This section details the city’s annual count of unhoused people, including data from the most recent count and future volunteer opportunities. News & Stories – This is a news archive containing city press releases on homelessness, stories about people’s journeys through and out of homelessness and a column by Health and Human Services Director Kelly Colopy. Resources – Site visitors can browse a list of supportive services and view a glossary of terms associated with homeless services.

“Homelessness is one of the most important challenges the city faces,” Kelly Colopy, director of Long Beach Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to visit longbeach.gov/homelessness to learn more about the work we are doing not only to address homelessness in Long Beach, but also to provide upstream supports to prevent others from falling into homelessness.”

Long Beach’s 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count, the first count conducted in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed 3,296 people were identified experiencing homelessness on Feb. 24, the city reported. The 2023 count is scheduled for Jan. 26 and is currently accepting volunteers.

Health and Human Services has implemented a multipronged approach across city departments aimed at preventing homelessness and helping people find housing, according to the city. In addition to attempting to address the community impacts of homelessness, Long Beach is one of three cities in Los Angeles County to operate a Continuum of Care, which is a federally funded planning organization that coordinates local housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.

The health department’s Homeless Services Bureau and community partners do outreach in Long Beach, “engaging people who are experiencing homelessness and offering emergency shelter, transportation, access to service providers and opportunities for housing,” according to the city. “Homeless Services has also expanded outreach services including its three REACH teams which include outreach workers, a public health nurse and a mental health clinician to engage with people experiencing non-emergency health and mental health concerns and dedicated outreach workers in libraries.”

The Homeless Services Bureau has also expanded partnerships with providers supporting medical, dental, mental health and addiction issues, the city stated.