Desplat, McCreary lead composer/lyricist nominations

Equalizer instrument in a studio by ADDICTIVE_STOCK

Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat and Emmy winner Bear McCreary each collected a pair of nominations Thursday for the fourth Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards.

Desplat was nominated for best original score for a studio film for his work on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” He also shared a nod for best original song for a comedy/musical visual media production for the song “Ciao Papa” from the same film.

Also nominated for best original studio film score were Michael Abels for “Nope,” Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Michael Giacchino for “The Batman” and John Powell for “Don’t Worry Darling.”

McCreary was nominated for best original score for a TV production for his work on “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” He also earned a nomination for best score for interactive media for “God of War Ragnarok.”

Competing with McCreary for best original TV score will be Nicholas Britell for “Andor,” Siddhartha Khosla for “Only Murders In The Building,” Theodore Shapiro for “Severance” and Cristobal Tapia de Veer for “The White Lotus.”

The awards will be presented Feb. 15 at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Here is a complete list of nominations.

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Michael Abels, “Nope”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Michael Giacchino, “The Batman”

John Powell, “Don’t Worry Darling”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Sharon Farber, “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

Ryan Lott, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Rob Simonsen, “The Whale”

Mark Smythe, “The Reef: Stalked”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION

Nicholas Britell, “Andor”

Siddhartha Khosla, “Only Murders In The Building”

Bear McCreary, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Theodore Shapiro, “Severance”

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, “The White Lotus”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A DRAMATIC OR DOCUMENTARY VISUAL MEDIA PRODUCTION

“Applause” from “Tell It Like A Woman,” Diane Warren

“Carolina” from “Where The Crawdads Sing,” Taylor Swift

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler

“(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from “Bones and All,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A COMEDY OR MUSICAL VISUAL MEDIA PRODUCTION

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited,” Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick

“Light The Match” from “Central Park,” Danny Elfman

“Love is Not Love” from “Bros,” Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman

“Now You Know” from “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Nainita Desai, “Immortality”

Stephanie Economou, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok”

Bear McCreary, “God of War Ragnarok”

Winifred Phillips, “Jurassic World Primal Ops”

Christopher Wiliis, “Cat Burglar”

DAVID RAKSIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT

DeAndre James Allen-Toole, “God’s Country”

Esin Aydingoz, “Simchas and Sorrows”

Anna Drubich, “Barbarian”

Nami Melumad, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Dara Taylor, “The Invitation”