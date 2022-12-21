fbpx Biden nominates 2 to serve as federal judges in Central District
Biden nominates 2 to serve as federal judges in Central District

Biden nominates 2 to serve as federal judges in Central District

Politics Dec 21, 2022
| Image courtesy of the United States District Court
by
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge and the president of the pro bono law firm Public Counsel were nominated Wednesday by President Joe Biden to serve as federal judges for the Central District of California.

Wesley Hsu has been a Superior Court judge since 2017, and previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District from 2000-17. Hsu previously worked in private practice and as a law clerk for a federal judge in 1996-97.

Mónica Ramírez Almadani has been president/CEO of Public Counsel — the largest public-interest law firm in the nation — since 2021, and previously served as a law professor at UC Irvine and a California special assistant attorney general. She also served as an assistant U.S. attorney was once a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Central District of California is the most populous federal judicial district in the nation, covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Skip to content