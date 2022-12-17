fbpx 2 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Santa Ana
Home / News / Crime / 2 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Santa Ana

2 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Santa Ana

Crime Dec 17, 2022
| Photo courtesy of PxHere
by
Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target.

Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.

Remmers is the accused gunman, while Delacruz was allegedly behind the wheel of the car used in the attack, Valentin said.

Police were called just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 to the 1400 block of South Cypress Avenue, Valentin said. According to the chief, the targets of the shooting were two teenage boys, but Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana was struck in the upper body in a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St., the chief said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and she died five days later, Valentin said.

With the help of video surveillance video police worked up a profile on a suspect car and it led them to the suspects, according to the chief.

“This is truly a very, very tough case that really tugs at our hearts,” Valentin said. “This is a mother of three boys, a true innocent bystander. … The people involved in this senseless murder have devastated this family.”

Police are still seeking two other suspects in the car used in the drive-by, Valentin said.

Remmers was out on bail at the time of the shooting on felony counts of carrying a concealed loaded unregistered firearm and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in public, according to court records.

Police asked any witnesses to step forward and call police at 714-245-8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

