fbpx Metropolitan water district declares drought emergency for Southern California
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Impact / Sustainability / Metropolitan water district declares drought emergency for Southern California

Metropolitan water district declares drought emergency for Southern California

Sustainability Dec 14, 2022
Trees grown in dry, cracked, dry soil in the dry season,global warming by Johnstocker
by
share with

The Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors has declared a regional drought emergency for the Southern California region as the agency prepares for a fourth consecutive dry year, the MWD announced Wednesday.

The resolution, adopted by the district’s board on Tuesday, calls for water agencies to immediately reduce imported supplies. It could become a mandatory reduction if drought conditions persist. The district may begin allocating water supply to its 26 agencies by April.

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the district, said in a statement that if the region does not see an “extremely wet winter,” it may need to begin allocating water supply.

“Substantial and immediate conservation now and in the coming months will help lessen the potential severity of such an allocation,” Hagekhalil said.

The MWD imports around half of its water supply to Southern California from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra, but supplies from those sources have been reduced in recent years by the drought. The past three years saw the lowest deliveries in water supply from the Colorado River and the Sierra to the Southern California region in history.

“Conditions on the Colorado River are growing increasingly dire,” said Gloria D. Gray, the board’s chair. “We simply cannot continue turning to that source to make up the difference in our limited state supplies. In addition, three years of California drought are drawing down our local storage.”

Gray added that some residents may have felt “somewhat protected from these extreme conditions over the past few years.”

“They shouldn’t anymore,” Gray said. “We are all affected.”

More from Sustainability

Environment Dec 08, 2022
share with
Offshore wind leases kick off race to build renewable energy of the future by
Los Angeles Dec 07, 2022
share with
LA Council bans gas, requires all-electric energy in new buildings by
Los Angeles Dec 06, 2022
share with
LA Council votes to move forward on hydrogen power station by
Environment Nov 25, 2022
share with
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling by
Environment Nov 25, 2022
share with
Proposed coastal conservancy plan would tackle climate resiliency in CA by
Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
LA Councilman Koretz seeks to ban new fossil fuel cars by 2030 by
More
Skip to content