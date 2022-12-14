fbpx Irvine man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease found dead
Irvine man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease found dead

Irvine man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease found dead

Orange County Dec 14, 2022
missing
Changyu Zhou. | Photo courtesy of the Irvine Police Department
An 84-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found dead in Irvine, more than six weeks after being reported missing, police said Wednesday.

The Irvine Police Department received a report of a dead body in the brush behind 14972 Sand Canyon Ave. on Tuesday.

“Based on the clothing description and other evidence present at the scene, we believe this is Changyu Zhou,” said Lt. Cathy Scherer.

Zhou, who spoke only Mandarin, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Oct. 29 in the area of Jeffrey Road and Walnut Avenue, Scherer said.

The Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department will be working to confirm the identity of the man who was found dead, police said.

Anyone with information about Zhou is asked to call 949-724-7200.

Skip to content