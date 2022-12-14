Irvine man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease found dead
An 84-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found dead in Irvine, more than six weeks after being reported missing, police said Wednesday.
The Irvine Police Department received a report of a dead body in the brush behind 14972 Sand Canyon Ave. on Tuesday.
“Based on the clothing description and other evidence present at the scene, we believe this is Changyu Zhou,” said Lt. Cathy Scherer.
Zhou, who spoke only Mandarin, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Oct. 29 in the area of Jeffrey Road and Walnut Avenue, Scherer said.
The Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department will be working to confirm the identity of the man who was found dead, police said.
Anyone with information about Zhou is asked to call 949-724-7200.