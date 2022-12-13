fbpx Speakers series to feature Wayne Gretzky, Emmitt Smith, Sugar Ray Leonard
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Lifestyle / Speakers series to feature Wayne Gretzky, Emmitt Smith, Sugar Ray Leonard

Speakers series to feature Wayne Gretzky, Emmitt Smith, Sugar Ray Leonard

Lifestyle Dec 13, 2022
Courtesy of Ed Rojas
by
share with

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for next year’s Rancho Mirage Speakers Series, which will feature sports legends Wayne Gretzky, Emmitt Smith and Sugar Ray Leonard at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa.

The series begins Jan. 23 with four-time Stanley Cup champion and hockey legend Gretzky, according to a joint statement from the city and the casino. Hockey Night in Canada personality Christine Simpson will moderate the interview.

Tickets for the series ranging from $150 to $475 can be found at rmspeakerseries.com.

Gretzky played for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers during a 20-year career. He retired in 1999 with 61 NHL records.

“It was an exciting time in my life,” Gretzky said in a statement. “To see hockey grow in Southern California, and to have an AHL team in the desert is exciting.”

The city will partner with the Coachella Valley Firebirds to promote Gretzky’s interview, Mayor Richard Kite said. The first 1,000 people to purchase a series ticket will gain free entrance to the Coachella Valley Firebirds home game against the San Diego Gulls on Jan. 22.

Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys star and Pro Football Hall of Famer who still holds the NFL career rushing record of 18,355 yards, will follow in the speaker series on Feb. 21, nine days after the Super Bowl.

“I have fond memories of the desert, having played in the Bob Hope Classic golf tournament, so it will be nice to return to Rancho Mirage a few days after the Super Bowl,” Smith said.

Sibley Scoles, host of “Raiders: Talk of the Nation,” will moderate Smith’s interview as well as Leonard’s.

The boxing legend and six-time world champion will close out the series on March 21. Leonard helped propel the popularity of boxing in the 1980s through his legendary rivalries with Thomas Hearns, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran.

“The Coachella Valley has a rich boxing history with Timothy Bradley, the Diaz brothers, and Lee Espinoza,” Leonard said in a statement. “They have a high boxing IQ, so it should be a fun night talking about my career and the state of boxing.”

For the first time in the event’s history, the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa has partnered with the city to host the speaker series in its venue, according to a joint statement from the city and the casino.

“We have always respected the concept of the series and the impact the events could have on the community with its powerful speakers,” the casino’s Senior Director of Entertainment Monica Reeves said in a statement. “We believe The Show will provide an exceptional venue for the types of conversations and education that will stem from this next series’ unique sports theme.”

For two decades, the speaker series featured big names in entertainment, politics and journalism, before it reinvented itself with renowned sports figures in 2020. The reinvented series has featured pioneering race car driver Danica Patrick and football legend Joe Montana.

More from Lifestyle

Business Dec 12, 2022
share with
Survey: 2022 holiday shopping at local small businesses could hit $88 billion by
Lifestyle Dec 08, 2022
share with
Airbnb implements ban on New Year’s Eve bookings for some parties by
Dining Dec 06, 2022
share with
Palm Springs Airport to double restaurants, include local representation by
Community Dec 06, 2022
share with
Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try by
Community Nov 28, 2022
share with
20 celebrations this holiday season besides Christmas by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Cities with the most expensive homes in Orange County, CA by
More
Skip to content