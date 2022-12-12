‘Wakanda Forever’ rules box office for 5th consecutive weekend
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept its spot atop the box office for the fifth consecutive week, grossing $11.1 million in a slow weekend at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
The sequel to 2018’s blockbuster Marvel Comics adaptation topped the Christmas comedy “Violent Night,” which finished in second place with $8.7 million in its second week, Comscore reported.
Disney’s “Strange World” was third with $3.6 million in its third weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada.
“The Menu” was fourth with $2.7 million Friday through Sunday in its fourth week of release, followed by “Devotion,” which made $2 million in its second week.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Black Adam” ($1.34 million), “The Fabelmans” ($1.18 million), “MET Opera: The Hours” ($791,374), “I Heard the Bells” ($750,713) and “Spoiler Alert” ($700,000).
This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $37 million, down sharply from $85 million just two weekends ago. The year-to-date total is up to $6.895 billion — an increase of 85% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.