fbpx Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Home / Top Posts / Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide

Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide

Top Posts Dec 12, 2022
Courtesy of City of Palos Verdes Estates on facebook
by
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public.

The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.

” A portion of the cliff collapsed and deposited debris on to the beach below,” said City Manager Mark Prestwich, also the director of Emergency Services. “The slide also undermined a portion of the back yard of an adjacent property. No injuries have been reported.”

Prestwich issued a Proclmation of Existence and Threatened Existence of Local Emergency to keep the beach off-limits.

“A preliminary geotechnical analysis of the soil conditions determined another portion of the slope is actively moving and could fall at any time,” he said.

There was concern the rain over the weekend was likely to worsen the condition and impact the safety of people and property, Prestwich said.

The beach closure was from the southernmost end of the Torrance Beach Parking lot to the top of the RAT Beach trailhead, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division.

