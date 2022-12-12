Acrisure Arena begins opening month milestones

The Coachella Valley Firebirds skated on the ice at Acrisure Arena for the first time, a milestone that began a week of events to mark the venue’s opening.

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, the team had its first official team practice on the arena’s ice, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena. On Tuesday, officials will host a tree-lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. for select guests in the arena’s plaza, with a tour and cocktail event to follow.

The official opening of the arena will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring various speakers. The Berger Foundation Iceplex — which will coordinate on-ice programs and events for the public at the venue — will host a skating exhibition at 12:15 p.m.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will co-headline the venue’s first-ever show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be “phone-free,” with all phones, smart watches and accessories being secured in individual pouches that can only be opened in designated phone-use areas within the venue or at the end of the show.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, The Doobie Brothers will perform the first music concert at the arena. Grupo Firme will perform following night, also at 8 p.m.

A Coachella Valley Firebirds Fan Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday before the team’s home opener against the Tucson Roadrunners later Sunday. Saturday’s fest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday will be from 2 p.m. until the puck drops.

The Fan Fest will feature live entertainment, carnival games, street hockey, a sampling of the new Firebirds-branded Buzzbox drink, photos with Santa Claus and Firebirds mascot Fuego.

Additional December home games, all set to begin at 7 p.m., will be on Dec. 20 also against the Roadrunners, on Dec. 23 against the Henderson Silver Knights and on Dec. 28 against the Ontario Reign. The game against the Silver Knights will have an “ugly sweater” theme and will include a teddy bear toss.

On New Years Eve, Maroon 5 will perform at 8 p.m., bringing an end to the year and to the arena’s first month of operation.