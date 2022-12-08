‘Manifest’ leads streamed programs for 2nd consecutive week

| Photo courtesy of Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

By STEVEN HERBERT

“Manifest” was the most-watched streamed program for the second consecutive week, topping the 2-billion minutes mark for the third time, according to figures released Thursday by Nielsen.

Viewers spent 2.289 billion minutes watching the supernatural drama’s 52 episodes between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13, including the first 10 episodes of its fourth season that were released by Netflix Nov. 4. Viewership was up 67% from the 1.371 billion minutes watched the previous week.

“The Crown” was second with 2.127 billion minutes watched of its 50 episodes, including its 10-episode fifth season which was released by Netflix Nov. 9.

Three other streamed programs were in the latest top 10 that were not in the previous week’s.

“Bluey” returned to the top 10 after a 10-week absence, finishing seventh with 687 million minutes watched, 21.3% more than the 566 million minutes watched the previous week of the 112 episodes of the preschool animated series that originally aired on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s part-time channel ABC Kids.

“Bluey” streams on Disney+ and was the only non-Netflix program in the top 10. Nielsen also announces streaming viewership of Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock and Prime Video programming.

The mystery thriller film “Where the Crawdads Sing” was eighth with 659 million minutes watched in the first two days it was available on Netflix.

The romantic comedy film “Falling for Christmas” was 10th with 636 million in the first four days it was available on Netflix.

Dropping out of the top 10 were the serial thriller “Inside Man”; the horror mystery anthology “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”; the romantic drama “From Scratch”; and the crime thriller “The Blacklist.” All four programs stream on Netflix.

“Love Is Blind” was the other program to top the 1 billion minutes watched threshold, with viewers spending 1.274 billion minutes watching the 40 episodes of the Netflix dating show, including two released Nov. 9, the final episodes of its third season.

The top 10 consisted of three original streamed series; three movies, three acquired series — one each that originally aired on CBS, the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s part-time channel ABC Kids and The WB and The CW; and “CoComelon,” the 18-episode 3D animated series of videos of traditional nursery rhymes and original children’s songs that originated on YouTube.

Nielsen considers “Manifest” an original streaming series because 10 of its 52 episodes initially appeared on Netflix. The other 42 first aired on NBC.

The top 10 programs were “Manifest”; “The Crown”; “Love Is Blind”; “Enola Holmes 2”; “CoComelon”; “NCIS”; “Bluey”; “Where the Crawdads Sing”; “Gilmore Girls” and “Falling for Christmas.”

The figures reflect only television set viewing, including such television-connected devices as Roku and Apple TV. Mobile-only viewing is not included in Nielsen’s streaming measurement systems.

While Nielsen releases weekly prime-time broadcast and cable ratings two days after the end of the week, except for holidays, viewership figures for streamed services are not released until 25 days after the end of the week because it takes more time to completely capture assets to report and aggregate streaming viewing, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen has announced it plans to shorten the release window for its streaming programming in the coming months.