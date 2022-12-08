Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globe Awards
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was named Thursday the host of next month’s Golden Globe Awards, which are returning to a live event and telecast following upheaval within the sponsoring Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
Carmichael starred in the sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” which ran for three seasons on NBC. He won an Emmy this year for writing his HBO Max comedy special.
The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The in-person ceremony was largely scrubbed last year, and the telecast canceled, following uproar over revelations of the lack of diversity among the HFPA’s ranks and questions about the organization’s ethical standards.
Last year’s awards were presented in a small-scale event with no live stream or telecast. But the HFPA, which has undergone a sweeping reorganization, announced in September that the Globes will be returning to NBC in January.
It’s unclear how many people might attend the ceremony. The HFPA was condemned and shunned by much of the entertainment world following revelations of its diversity and ethical issues. Some celebrities and studios publicly disassociated themselves from the HFPA.
Over the past year, the HFPA has overhauled its leadership, bylaws and membership, adding more than 100 new voters to its ranks — more than doubling the organization’s previous size. According to the association, Globe voters are now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse — with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.
Golden Globe Award nominations will be announced Monday.