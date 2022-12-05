fbpx Kershaw signs 1-year, $20M deal with the Dodgers
Home / Sports / Kershaw signs 1-year, $20M deal with the Dodgers

Kershaw signs 1-year, $20M deal with the Dodgers

Sports Dec 05, 2022

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during 2016 NLCS Game 6. | Photo by apardavila (CC BY 2.0)

by
share with

Clayton Kershaw will be back on the mound for the Dodgers next year, with the team announcing Monday it has signed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a one-year contract worth $20 million.

Kershaw, 34, had a 12-3 record during the 2022 season. He’s a nine- time all star and won National League MVP honors in 2014.

He’s the team’s all-time strikeout leader, currently at 2,807.

In a brief video posted by the team on social media, Kershaw said, “I’m excited to be a Dodger again. Can’t wait to get back out there. See you guys soon and have a Merry Christmas.”

