fbpx LASD: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in apparent `intentional act'
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / LASD: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in apparent `intentional act’

LASD: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in apparent `intentional act’

Crime Dec 01, 2022
by
share with

The name of the man, possibly in his 60s, was being withheld, pending notification of his relatives, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

“Deputies went to the location on a report of a “vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision call for service at the Mt. San Antonio College …” a sheriff’s statement said.

“When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian unresponsive and suffering from trauma. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and subsequently admitted. The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act.”

Other details were not released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from Crime

Crime Dec 01, 2022
share with
Man who repeatedly harassed Lake Mathews family admits felony allegations by
Crime Dec 01, 2022
share with
Bass stepdaughter hurt in hit-and-run while driving by
Crime Dec 01, 2022
share with
Jury hears closing arguments in Harvey Weinstein trial by
Crime Dec 01, 2022
share with
Tentative settlement reached in LAPD shooting of former city librarian by
Business Dec 01, 2022
share with
Department of Justice opens investigation into real estate tech company accused of collusion with landlords by
Crime Nov 30, 2022
share with
‘Inappropriate romance’ between child, predator led to triple slaying by
More
Skip to content