Bass stepdaughter hurt in hit-and-run while driving

One of Karen Bass’ stepdaughters suffered minor injuries Thursday when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a hit-and-run driver, the Los Angeles mayor-elect said in a statement.
“While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run,” according to Bass’ statement.
“Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital. I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured her well-being.”
Bass did not specify which of her two stepdaughters was involved, nor did her office provide the time and location of where it occurred. Bass also has a stepson.
The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the hit-run, Bass said. The LAPD declined to give specifics, referring the matter to Bass’ office. Bass’ office referred the matter to the LAPD.
Bass had a daughter, Emilia Bass-Lechuga, who died in a 2006 car crash along with Bass’ son-in-law, according to her campaign website.