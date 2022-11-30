fbpx 2 killed in plane crash at Torrance airport
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / 2 killed in plane crash at Torrance airport

2 killed in plane crash at Torrance airport

LA County Nov 30, 2022

Zamperini Field in Torrance. | Photo by Robert Russell (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
Two people died Wednesday when a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at Zamperini Field in Torrance.

The Arion Lightning airplane with two people aboard crashed just after 11 a.m., according to Eva Lee Ngai of the Federal Aviation Administration. Video from the scene showed the small plane largely crumpled on a grassy area adjacent to the runway.

Torrance City Councilman Aurelio Mattucci told the Southern California News Group that both people aboard the plane died.

There were no reports of any injuries on the ground. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

The crash was being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, with the NTSB taking the lead, Ngai said.

