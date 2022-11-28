Police arrest 2 suspected of Rolex robbery in Hancock Park

Tyler Deveon Dumas, left, and Edwin Wilson Witty. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

Two men suspected of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery at Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue in Hancock Park around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. After stealing the Rolex, the suspects went into a parked car and drove from the scene, according to video of the robbery provided by the LAPD.

The vehicle driven by a suspect collided with another vehicle, whose driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

The suspect driving the car was arrested.

The other suspect ran away and entered another vehicle that was waiting, which also fled the scene, police said. A second pursuit began, and the robbery suspect fled on foot from the second vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle escaped, but the second robbery suspect was later located by LAPD Metropolitan Division K9 officers and arrested, police said.

Police said they recovered a gun from one suspect during his arrest and recovered the victim’s stolen Rolex.

The suspects have been identified as Los Angeles residents Tyler Dumas, 20, and Edwin Witty, 19.

Anyone with information related to this or any other follow-home robbery is urged to call Robbery Homicide Division Detective Jennifer Hammer at 213-486-6840.