Pasadena police seek public’s help in Solving 2021 shooting death of teen

Pasadena police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally wounded as he played video games in his bedroom by a shot fired from outside his home.
Iran Moreno was shot on Nov. 20, 2021, in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
According to police, a gray Ford Fusion stopped in a parking lot across from the boy’s home, and the front passenger got out “and fired two gunshots from a firearm in an easterly direction.”
“One of the fired projectiles struck Iran Moreno as he played video games in his bedroom,” police said in a statement. “The injury was fatal.”
The suspect vehicle was described as a 2017-2020, four-door gray Ford Fusion. The suspect was described only as a male who wore a hoodie or long-sleeved shirt. Police released security images of the vehicle and suspect.
“Sadly, our investigative leads have not led us to those responsible for this … murder,” police said. “We are again asking for the public’s help to bring those responsible to justice on behalf of young Iran Moreno. There is currently an $85,000 reward.”
Anyone with information about this case was urged to call Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez at 626-744-4517 or 626-744-4241; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.