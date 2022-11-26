fbpx Shootings occur in Hawthorne, Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens

Crime Nov 26, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay

Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said.

A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information.

Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans and Cerise avenues rushed three gunshot victims and a person who was struck by a vehicle to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher who added that “they were all awake and breathing when they left the scene.”

Paramedics also treated another person at the location.

No further information on the shootings was immediately available.

Near Boyle Heights, a man was hospitalized Saturday in stable condition after being shot in what police believe was a gang-related shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived and took the man to the hospital.

There was no suspect description.

In Hawaiian Gardens, a man was found fatally shot in his car and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect description.

Anyone with information about the Hawaiian Gardens shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.


