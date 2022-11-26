fbpx Los Angeles County gasoline price dips to lowest since March 3
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Los Angeles County gasoline price dips to lowest since March 3

Los Angeles County gasoline price dips to lowest since March 3

Business Nov 26, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Gene Gallin/Unsplash
by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3.

The average gasoline price has decreased 49 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.348, including 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.5 cents less than one week ago and 58.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 43.4 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 15th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.025, its lowest amount since March 3. It is 21.5 cents less than one week ago and 57.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 33.6 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has decreased 46 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, falling $1.332, including 1.6 cents Friday.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.566. It is 11.8 cents less than one week ago and 19.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 16.9 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 23.9 cents over the past 17 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday. It is $1.45 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

More from Business

law and justice
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Gay, HIV-positive Latino bank teller ties firing to discrimination by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Fight for affordable insulin continues during National Diabetes Month by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Cities with the most expensive homes in Orange County, CA by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
LA Council approves fair work week ordinance aimed at helping retail workers by
Los Angeles freeway 101 110 Pasadena Hollywood
Business Nov 24, 2022
share with
Average Southland gasoline prices set Thanksgiving record highs by
Business Nov 24, 2022
share with
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report by
More
Skip to content