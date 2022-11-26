fbpx 2 drown when panga boat capsizes off beach in San Diego County
San Diego / 2 drown when panga boat capsizes off beach in San Diego County

2 drown when panga boat capsizes off beach in San Diego County

San Diego Nov 26, 2022
Imperial Beach. | Photo courtesy of Dstana/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

Two people drowned Saturday when a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, authorities said.

At least 10 people were reported to be on the boat, with seven people rescued or reaching the shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, San Diego County lifeguards, sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Border Patrol were at the scene searching for one missing person, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The call about a capsized boat near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue was reported at 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

No further information on the capsized panga boat was immediately available.

