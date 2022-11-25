fbpx Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police

Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police

Crime Nov 25, 2022
shooting shot
| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)
by
share with

A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition.

“Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals,” police said. “One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.”

Investigators said the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

Police believe a minor traffic accident precipitated the Costa Mesa shooting incident and may have inspired a motive.

“Detectives worked through the night and learned the male suspect fled in a black Chevrolet truck eastbound on Bay Street,” police said. “In the early morning hours (Friday) … the suspect in the black truck turned himself in and detectives made the arrest.”

The man’s name was not immediately available for release. Information was not immediately released on the identity or gender of the fatally wounded person.

More from Crime

Arcadia Weekly Nov 25, 2022
share with
Driver arrested for allegedly intentionally crashing into Arcadia store by
CHP
Crime Nov 25, 2022
share with
Black Friday to include increased CHP efforts against retail theft by
gun, firearm
Crime Nov 24, 2022
share with
LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer by
lewd texts, student, Tustin, Foothill High School, teacher arrested
Crime Nov 24, 2022
share with
Tustin teacher jailed for alleged lewd text messages with minor by
Crime Nov 23, 2022
share with
Police ID man wanted in July shooting of 2 tourists in Venice by
Crime Nov 23, 2022
share with
Plea hearing on illegal sports betting delayed for ex-Dodger Puig by
More
Skip to content