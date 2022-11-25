fbpx Proposed coastal conservancy plan would tackle climate resiliency in CA
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Impact / Sustainability / Proposed coastal conservancy plan would tackle climate resiliency in CA

Proposed coastal conservancy plan would tackle climate resiliency in CA

Sustainability Nov 25, 2022
A snowy egret hunts for food in its coastal habitat in Santa Cruz. Courtesy of Carter Kremer/Audubon Photography Awards
by
share with

The state Coastal Conservancy will vote this week on a strategic plan

to guide how hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars get spent over the next five years. The future of California’s 1,100 coastline is at stake.

Liliana Griego, senior coastal program manager with Audubon California, said funds should go to projects that play to the strengths of indigenous people’s knowledge and connection to the land.

“We’re emphasizing equity, specifically to ensure that tribes are receiving long-term funding for co-management of various coastal habitats, with the end goal of returning ancestral lands to tribes,” Griego said.

California Audubon, The Pew Charitable Trusts and Coastal Policy Solutions submitted public comments on the draft plan – asking that accessibility for under-served communities be prioritized – including programs to improve public transit opportunities and provide multilingual signage.

Griego said the Conservancy also should fund programs that combat the effects of climate change on the coast.

“Sea-level rise is a major threat,” she said, “and so we really want to see land get acquired more inland so that as the sea levels are rising, wetlands are able to have room to migrate inland.”

The groups are also promoting so-called “blue carbon” programs to restore coastal habitats such as wetlands, tidal marsh and eelgrass beds with native plants that sequester carbon as they grow, provide a buffer for sea level rise, and rebuild habitat for birds migrating on the Pacific Flyway.

Written by By Suzanne Potter, Public News Service

References:   Strategic Plan Coastal Conservancy of CA, 2022

More from Sustainability

Environment Nov 25, 2022
share with
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling by
Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
LA Councilman Koretz seeks to ban new fossil fuel cars by 2030 by
Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
City Council to consider putting solar panels over LA Aqueduct by
Environment Nov 22, 2022
share with
Work on gateway to Redwood National Park winds down for 2022 by
Environment Nov 21, 2022
share with
This Thanksgiving, compost your food scraps and help save the planet by
Environment Nov 21, 2022
share with
South LA Eco-Lab awarded $35M for climate projects by
More
Skip to content