Home / News / Crime / Tustin teacher jailed for alleged lewd text messages with minor

Tustin teacher jailed for alleged lewd text messages with minor

Crime Nov 24, 2022
lewd texts, student, Tustin, Foothill High School, teacher arrested
Roger Kavigan. | Photo courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Department
by
A north Tustin high school teacher allegedly caught in an online sting was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of exchanging lewd text messages with a minor.

Roger Kavigan, 55, of Long Beach was placed on paid administrative leave at Foothill High School, according to Tustin Unified School District officials.

Kavigan is accused of exchanging inappropriate messages with someone in an online sting through a TikTok video, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A resident in an unincorporated area near Santa Ana called deputies at about 7 p.m. Friday regarding the video in which someone confronted the teacher about an inappropriate text message with a child, according to deputies.

Sheriff’s investigators say Kavigan posed as a minor to engage in the text message conversation. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex assault. He was being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

Parents in the school district were told in a message that when the incident was brought to the attention of educators they immediately contacted law enforcement. Officials said the teacher was “immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave.”

School officials were alerted to the incident by a student late Saturday night.

