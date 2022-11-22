fbpx LA Councilman Koretz seeks to ban new fossil fuel cars by 2030
Home / Impact / Sustainability / LA Councilman Koretz seeks to ban new fossil fuel cars by 2030

LA Councilman Koretz seeks to ban new fossil fuel cars by 2030

Sustainability Nov 22, 2022
| Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)
by
City Councilman Paul Koretz is seeking to ban the sale of new fossil fuel-powered cars in Los Angeles by 2030, according to a motion filed Tuesday.

Koretz, who is in his final weeks on the council, introduced a motion that seeks to phase out the sale of new gasoline, diesel and natural gas vehicles — beginning with all such cars that cost over $28,000 by 2028, cars that cost over $22,000 by 2029 and all such cars by 2030.

He sought a report from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the General Services Department in 90 days with an applicable ordinance.

The request was part of a package of climate-related motions Koretz filed Tuesday, which also included seeking a greenhouse gas emissions fee for private jets that land at Los Angeles airports and a report on the climate impacts from the SoCalGas Playa Vista Natural Gas Storage facility at LAX and Silicon Beach.

“We need to pull our collective heads out of the sand and face the climate crisis at the actual speed and actual scale necessary,” Koretz said. “That means ending the production of the internal combustion engine immediately. Ending free private jet joy rides. And closing down the ticking time bomb fossil fuel infrastructure that threatens LAX at Playa Vista.”

